Warren Buffett’s company’s bribery allegations against the Haslam family won’t be decided in January
By JOSH FUNK
AP Business Writer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company decided not to move forward with an expedited trial on its bribery allegations against the billionaire Haslam family in January under the strict conditions a judge set. But it will still be able to raise those concerns as part of its defense to the Haslams’ rival claim that Berkshire Hathaway tried to depress the Pilot truck stop chain’s earnings. Both the Haslams and Berkshire have accused each other of trying to manipulate the profits at the nation’s largest truck stop chain because those numbers will determine how much Berkshire has to pay if the family decides to sell its remaining 20% stake in the business next year as expected.