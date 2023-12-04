USA Luge’s Chris Mazdzer, 2018 Olympic silver medalist, says he’s retiring

Chris Mazdzer has decided to end his luge career after four trips to the Olympics and becoming the first men’s singles slider to medal there for the United States. He won silver at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. The 35-year-old Mazdzer will compete in his final World Cup race this weekend in Lake Placid, New York, his home track just a few miles away from his hometown of Saranac Lake. It will end a career where he spent nearly two decades on luge’s top circuit, winning 24 World Cup medals along the way.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.