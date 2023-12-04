Some Northwest Colorado Springs residents concerned over plan to expand Blodgett Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Dec. 22, the Colorado Springs Parks Department will present an updated plan for expanding Blodgett Open Space.

Some residents in Northwest Colorado Springs are hoping it reflects improvements to the concerns they raised after seeing a version of the plan in October.

"One of our major concerns is the traffic that will be coming up here, as well as the larger lots bringing in potentially negative aspects, such as break-ins, which we already have up here," said Kristen Petersen, President of the Peregrine Master Association.

Peterson serves on the Stakeholder Action Committee for the project, representing neighborhoods on the west side of Colorado Springs that will be impacted by the open space growth.

Petersen said she isn't against the open space growing, but she's concerned with the scale of growth. She worries the influx of traffic and people will lead to an increase in crime and dangerous driving.

"The north lot only has 13 spaces," said Peterson. "And in the new plan, it has over 50 spaces."

Petersen is asking the Parks Department to reduce the number of new parking spots outlined in the plan or to better spread them out, and she also wants the plan to include electronic gates that will automatically shut after hours to reduce crime.

"We think that's actually important for most of the parks in the city, not just this Blodgett Open Space master plan," said Petersen.

Another large concern for Petersen is a potential four-way stop that could be implemented in the new plan. Petersen believes the proposed four-way stop, which would be put at the intersection of Orchard Valley and W. Woodmen Road, could be hazardous in winter weather conditions because of the hills in the area.

Petersen is asking for city traffic engineers to brainstorm a safer solution for directing traffic in and out of the Orchard Valley parking lot.

David Dietemeyer, the Blodgett Open Space project manager, said the Parks Department has worked closely with the public over the last year, speaking with residents and neighborhood groups to address their concerns.

Dietemeyer said he believes the plan they will unveil on December 22nd will include solutions for some of the concerns voiced by Petersen.

With the open space growing in popularity, Dietemeyer said the city has noticed cars overflowing onto the street due to the large number of people coming into the area.

"Our goal is to have all of that parking internally into the open space that is then behind a security gate that's locked up after hours," said Dietemeyer. "And we can avoid having some of the issues and conflicts that happen on Woodman Road itself."

He said the city's plan would increase the number of parking spots located at three different trailheads, with the largest growth taking place in a lot located at the quarry. Dietemeyer said the city chose to increase parking spots there because the lot is further removed from neighborhoods.

Dietemeyer said the Parks Department has also heard reports of growing conflicts between mountain bikers and hikers, and this plan will establish single-use trails dedicated to each of the groups.

"It's a holistic approach to sustainable planning of our open spaces to provide that recreational access while protecting the resources and providing some of that conservation value on the open space," said Dietemeyer.

Once the city unveils its updated plan on Dec. 22, the public will have the opportunity to review it and submit feedback online for six weeks. After that time period, the plan will be formally presented to the Parks Advisor Board in March.

You can find more information on the plan for the Blodgett Open Space here.