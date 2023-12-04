Reported cancellation of Virginia menorah lighting draws rebuke from governor

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia political leaders, including Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, are condemning the reported cancellation of a menorah lighting at a community event in Williamsburg over apparent concerns related to the Israel-Hamas war. The criticism from Youngkin and lawmakers from both parties came after the Virginia Gazette reported over the weekend that the ceremony scheduled for a art and musical festival had been canceled. The festival’s founder told the newspaper that the menorah lighting “seemed very inappropriate” in light of the conflict. Youngkin and others called on the group to reverse course. News outlets reported Monday that event organizers said the event wasn’t canceled because it wasn’t scheduled in the first place.

