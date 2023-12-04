Mexico halts deportations and migrant transfers citing lack of funds

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico’s immigration agency has ordered the suspension of migrant deportations and transfers due to a lack of funds. The restrictions were laid out in an agency memo dated Dec. 1 from director Francisco Garduño. The authenticity of the memo was confirmed to the Associated Press by an agency official who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it. Mexico’s Finance agency suspended payments to the National Immigration Institute in November due to end-of-year budget adjustments. Due to that “and the lack of liquidity to cover commitments,” Garduño ordered a halt to various agency activities.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.