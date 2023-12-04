Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with four counts of murder for the fatal shootings of three homeless men in Los Angeles and a suburban resident last month. Prosecutors say Jerrid Joseph Powell faces other charges including robbery. The 33-year-old is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment later Monday. He was initially arrested as a suspect in a deadly shooting during a robbery at a home. Authorities then identified Powell as a suspect in the killings of the three homeless men after investigators found a gun in his car linked to those shootings.

