Las Vegas teen found with explosive materials after threatening ‘lone wolf’ terror attack, authorities say

(CNN) — A 16-year-old in Las Vegas was arrested after allegedly threatening a lone wolf terrorist attack in support of ISIS, authorities said, adding investigators found components and instructions to build an explosive device during a search of his home.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it started investigating last week after authorities were made aware of an online post threatening “lone wolf operations in Las Vegas against the enemies of Allah.” The person who made the post cited their support for the Islamic State, police said.

With the help of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center, police within hours identified the suspect as a 16-year-old boy and searched his home. Investigators found “numerous items of concern to include terrorism propaganda and materials that indicated the suspect’s intent to commit an act of terrorism,” Deputy Chief Dori Koren said during a news conference.

Koren said investigators found a handmade ISIS flag, Al Qaeda and ISIS propaganda, guidance for how to conduct a terrorist attack as well as components, recipes and instructions for how to build an explosive device.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

The teenage suspect was taken into custody and is facing multiple felony charges, including making terroristic threats, attempting to further an act of terrorism, providing material support to a terrorist organization and five counts of possession of explosive components, Las Vegas police said.

