House Oversight Republicans flaunt payments made by Hunter Biden to his dad; documents say they were for a car

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released a document showing payment from Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, to President Joe Biden when he was not in office, but neglected to include evidence that the president’s son was repaying his father for a car.

The redacted document provided to CNN shows that an account affiliated with Hunter Biden paid Joe Biden $1,380 on September 17, 2018. The document states the payments would occur on a monthly basis, and the panel is aware of at least three monthly payments to Joe Biden in total, a source familiar with the committee’s work told CNN.

But documents provided to CNN appear to show that Hunter Biden was repaying his father for a Ford Raptor, information that had already been publicized. A source familiar with the payment told CNN that Hunter Biden’s credit was low at the time while he was struggling with addiction, so he couldn’t finance the car and his father signed for the car, which was in Joe Biden’s name.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer claimed in a video announcing the payment that “this wasn’t a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world.”

The White House has previously said that the president “was never in business with his son.”

“James Comer continues to lie and mislead the public with false claims as he desperately tries to keep his failing impeachment stunt alive,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement to CNN, adding: “The public reporting today has made pretty clear that buying a Ford pickup truck is not an impeachable offense.”

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement, “There Chairman Comer goes again – reheating what is old as new to try to revive his sham of an investigation. The truth is Hunter’s father helped him when he was struggling financially due to his addiction and could not secure credit to finance a truck. When Hunter was able to, he paid his father back and took over the payments himself.”

The top Democrat on the House oversight panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, said on X, “Chair Comer is digging up old public reporting, distorting the facts, and presenting it as ‘breaking news.’ As a private citizen, Joe Biden made car payments for his son” and cited a New York Post article from 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.