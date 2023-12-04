Colorado Springs family receives new furnace thanks to local business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman in Colorado Springs is feeling the warmth of the holiday season thanks to a generous donation from a local business.

When Judith Sauter called for help with her furnace, the crew at Wirenut said the furnace needed so much work that it likely wouldn't last through the winter. With the coldest days ahead of us that was going to be a problem.

Wirenut says they don't typically give units away for free, but they couldn't say no to helping a family in need.

"I tried to get a loan, and they won't give me a loan to do it. So when they called and told me that I was going to get it for free, I was really relieved and happy about it. I thank them very much," Judith Sauter said.