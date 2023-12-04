Coalition for the Upper South Platte updating Community Wildfire Protection Plan

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Did you know homes in Teller County are at a higher risk of wildfires than 98.5 percent of the counties in Colorado?

That's why the Coalition for the Upper South Platte (CUSP) wants input from the community on how to best mitigate those risks.

The group is updating its 'community wildfire protection plan' as we head into the new year. There's a survey available now, open until the 31st, where you can add your voice to the discussion.

Click here to take the survey.