The next Republican debate is in Alabama, the state that gave the GOP a road map to Donald Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican presidential candidates will gather in Alabama for the fourth GOP debate of the 2024 presidential campaign. Former President Donald Trump will skip Wednesday’s debate as he maintains his wide lead over his rivals. But the setting in Alabama helps explain why the former president has such a grip on Republican politics in 2024. Alabama’s streak of cultural conservatism and economic populism once pushed George Wallace on to the national stage. Wallace was a Democrat and staunch segregationist. But political players and historians across the spectrum in Alabama say that the four-term governor and four-time presidential candidate offered a road map for Trump’s appeal to voters who feel alienated and frustrated by establishment elites in Washington.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.