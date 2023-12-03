Review: The long Kiss goodbye ends at New York’s Madison Square Garden, but Kiss avatars loom

NEW YORK (AP) — Say goodbye to the flesh-and-blood members of the rock group Kiss. Say hello to digital avatars of them that will keep rocking into the future. The legendary hard rock quartet from New York played their final live concert Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, wrapping up a 50-year career. It was also their second farewell tour. Singer Paul Stanley acknowledged the crowd’s sadness over the end of real-world Kiss, but promised the band will live on indefinitely in ways yet to be detailed. Maybe it was the only way to literally party every day, even after retirement or death.

