Federica Brignone wins a second consecutive World Cup giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin is third

TREMBLANT, Quebec (AP) — Federica Brignone has won a second consecutive women’s World Cup giant slalom at Tremblant, Quebec. Mikaela Shiffrin finished third. Brignone was only sixth after the opening leg Sunday. But the Italian came back with the fastest second leg for a combined time of 2 minutes, 11.95 seconds. Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland came in second, followed by Shiffrin, who maintained her lead in the overall World Cup standings. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia led after the first run Sunday but ended up fifth. Shiffrin was in second place after the opening run. The American has won five overall titles, including the past two, while Vlhova was the champion in 2021.

