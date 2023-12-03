Mexican woman killed in shark attack on Pacific coast near the port of Manzanillo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark in the Pacific off the beach town of Melaque. Authorities said Sunday the attack occurred Saturday a short distance from the beach in Melaque, just west of the seaport of Manzanillo. The town is next to the better-known beach town of Barra de Navidad. The local civil defense office said the woman, 26, was swimming with her five-year-old daughter toward a floating play platform about 75 feet (25 meters) from the shore. The victim had just boosted her child aboard the floating platform when the shark bit her.

