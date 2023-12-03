SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tournament MVP Dearica Hamby made an off-balance, falling-down shot off a lob from Kelsey Mitchell as time expired, lifting the U.S. to a 21-20 win over Brazil in the women’s gold medal game at the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup on Sunday. Hamby’s shot They trailed 19-13 with 2:02 left in the game, which is decided when someone reaches 21 points or when the 10-minute game clock expires. Katie Lou Samuelson led the U.S. with nine points in the final.

