1 person and dog displaced after house fire in Colorado Springs, 1 person injured

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
Published 9:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is still working to determine the cause of a house fire in southern Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house on fire, around 8 p.m., in the Stratmoor Hills area off Bayfield Drive.

According to fire crews, one person and their dog are displaced and one of the residents suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Paige Reynolds

Paige Reynolds

