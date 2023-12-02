Indian premier Narendra Modi’s party set for victory in 3 states ahead of 2024 national vote
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Hindu nationalist party is headed for a clear win in three out of four states, according to the election commission’s website. The crucial poll has pitted India’s opposition against the ruling party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of next year’s vital national vote. Ballot counting on Sunday shows Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, is poised to wrest control of the states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan from the Indian National Congress, India’s main opposition party. The BJP is also likely to be re-elected in Madhya Pradesh for a record fifth term. The Congress is comfortably leading in the fourth state of Telangana.