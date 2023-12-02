US Navy says it will cost $1.5M to salvage jet plane that crashed on Hawaii coral reef

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it will cost $1.5 million to salvage a jet plane that crashed on a coral reef in Hawaii nearly two weeks ago. Navy spokesman Mohammad Issa said on Saturday the operation is focused on protecting the environment and safely recovering the aircraft in a way that retains its combat capability. The Navy plans to use inflatable cylinders to lift and roll the plane off the reef. The P-8A crashed into an environmentally sensitive bay when it overshot the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Nov. 20. None of the nine people on board were injured.

