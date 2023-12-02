Third-party candidate leaves Mexico’s 2024 presidential race. Next leader now likely to be a woman

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A third-party candidate has announced he is leaving Mexico’s 2024 presidential race, practically ensuring the the country’s next president will be a woman. Samuel García, the governor of the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, announced Saturday he won’t run for president in the June 2 elections. Gov. García’s decision came after one of the wilder chapters in Mexican politics. On Friday, the border state across from Texas briefly saw two interim governors designated to replace García, who had asked for a six-month leave of absence to campaign for president. García had to drop his presidential bid to put his state in order.

