Report: Contaminants being removed from vacant Chicago lot where migrant housing is planned
CHICAGO (AP) — A report from an environmental consultant says high levels of mercury and other contaminants are being removed from a vacant Chicago lot where a tent camp housing 2,000 migrants is planned. The Chicago Tribune reported the report by the consultant hired by the city was released on Friday night. Local residents have been protesting the project over zoning requirements concerns about soil at the former industrial site. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office told the newspaper it was confident in moving ahead with the camp and that it would be safe for temporary residential use.