LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Scott led five players in double figures with 17 points and No. 20 Colorado State defeated Washington 86-81 on Saturday. Scott buried a 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining in the game to break a 78-78 tie, as the Rams held off the Huskies to remain unbeaten. The Rams overcame a seven-point deficit midway through the second half, one of several it faced in the game.

