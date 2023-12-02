Militants open fire at a bus in northern Pakistan, killing 9 people and injuring over 20 others

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants opened fire at a bus in northern Pakistan, killing nine people including two soldiers, and injuring over 20 others, local police said. The attack happened Saturday night on the Karakoram Highway in northern Gilgit Baltistan region. The highway connects Pakistan with China and also passes through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which has been a hotbed of terrorism in the past due to the presence of the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. After being shot at, the driver lost control and crashed into a truck, which in turn caught fire. Both drivers were killed on site. The Pakistani Taliban denied responsibility for the incident in a statement on Sunday.

