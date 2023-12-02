Israel recalls negotiators after reaching ‘dead end’ in Qatar talks

By Tamar Michaelis, CNN

Tel Aviv, Israel (CNN) — Israeli authorities recalled their team of negotiators from Qatar after reaching a “dead end” in talks to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, according to a statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

In the statement, Israel blamed Hamas for failing to “fulfill its part of the agreement, which included the return of all women and children held hostage.”

The negotiators were from Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and the statement said it was the head of the agency, David Barnea, who recalled the team.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Dubai for the COP28 climate summit, spoke with the Emir of Qatar after negotiations broke down Saturday, a White House official said. Harris has been on the front lines of US diplomatic efforts to find a resolution to the crisis in the Middle East, speaking with the leaders of Egypt, the UAE and Jordan on the sidelines of the summit.

The tenuous truce between Hamas and Israel lasted seven days before collapsing on Friday morning, with Israel accusing the militant group of firing rockets in violation of the accord.

The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out more than 400 strikes in the first 24 hours of renewed fighting, targeting both Hamas and Islamic Jihad, another militant group in Gaza.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza said Saturday that most of the victims were women and children, and dozens are feared dead after the apparent bombardment of a multi-story concrete building in the Jabalya refugee camp.

Despite the resumption of hostilities, the two sides on Friday continued to negotiate in Qatar through mediators to pause the fighting in exchange for the release of more hostages, sources said.

However, negotiators began expressing concern before Friday’s collapse that Hamas may no longer be holding enough women and children to get Israel to continue pauses in fighting.

Israel had agreed to extend the truce daily for every 10 hostages Hamas released. It released three Palestinian prisoners in exchange for every hostage.

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that there are 136 hostages still being held in Gaza, including 17 women and children. It is unclear how many of those are being held by Hamas as opposed to other militant groups that operate in the territory.

