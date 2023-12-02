Frida Formann scores 23 points, No. 7 Colorado women beat Air Force 74-58
By MICHAEL KELLY
Associated Press
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 23 points and No. 7 Colorado used a big second quarter to beat Air Force 74-58 on Saturday. Formann was four points shy of her career high set in Colorado’s win over then-No. 1 LSU in the season opener and finished 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Sara-Rose Smith, with 11 points, was the only other Colorado player to score in double figures. Taylor Britt led Air Force with 13 points.