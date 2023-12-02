Frida Formann scores 23 points, No. 7 Colorado women beat Air Force 74-58

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 23 points and No. 7 Colorado used a big second quarter to beat Air Force 74-58 on Saturday. Formann was four points shy of her career high set in Colorado’s win over then-No. 1 LSU in the season opener and finished 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Sara-Rose Smith, with 11 points, was the only other Colorado player to score in double figures. Taylor Britt led Air Force with 13 points.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.