A suspected bomb blast kills at least 4 Christian worshippers during Mass in southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful explosion believed caused by a bomb has ripped through a Catholic Mass and killed at least four people and wounded dozens of others in a university gymnasium in a predominantly Muslim city in the southern Philippines. The morning Mass was underway in a gymnasium at the state-run Marawi State University in Marawi city Sunday when the explosion happened, causing panic among dozens of worshippers and leaving the victims bloodied and sprawled on the ground, said Taha Mandangan, the security chief of the sprawling state-run campus. At least two of the wounded were fighting for their lives, Mandangan said.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.