Texas women who could not get abortions despite health risks take challenge to state’s Supreme Court

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court is deciding whether the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications. The all-Republican court on Tuesday scrutinized efforts to clarify exceptions to the ban, which a growing number of women say forced them to continue pregnancies despite serious risks to their health. The Texas lawsuit is among the biggest challenges to abortion bans in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. The case does not seek to repeal Texas’ abortion ban but to force more clarity on when exceptions are allowed under the law. A ruling from the court could take months.

