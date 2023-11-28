Suspended Broncos safety Kareem Jackson says he’s meeting with NFL commissioner on Wednesday

DENVER (AP) — Suspended safety Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos says he’s flying to New York on Wednesday to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his latest suspension and what he calls the league’s uneven enforcement of its player safety rules. Jackson said he’s not sure what will come of the meeting because he doubts the league has answers as to how he can avoid future fines, flags and suspensions over the way he plays. Jackson has been suspended twice this season for a total of six games, costing him $837,000 in wages. He’s also been ejected from two games and fined $89,670 for four illegal hits.

