State Supreme Court puts ruling that gave Oregon State, Washington State control of Pac-12 on hold

The Washington state Supreme Court has granted a request by the University of Washington and the Pac-12 to put on hold a lower court’s ruling that gave Oregon State and Washington State control of the conference. The ruling allows the high court time to make a full review and leaves in place a temporary restraining order granted to Oregon State and Washington State in September. They argue the other 10 schools relinquished the right to determine the future of the conference when they announced they would be leaving for other Power Five leagues.

