Shannen Doherty’s new podcast will take on cancer as well as candid stories about her career

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Shannen Doherty isn’t letting any of the challenges life has thrown at her get in the way of launching an exciting new project.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, 52, is set to debut the new iHeartRadio podcast “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” early next month, which will cover many aspects of her life, both professional and personal.

Doherty told People in an interview published on Tuesday that those aspects will include her experiences living with cancer, and that it will “explore all the different phases and stages” of the disease, including “what it’s like to lose your hair (a) multitude of times, (and) how to stay authentic to yourself.”

In June of this year, Doherty announced on social media that cancer had spread to her brain.

Previously, the “Charmed” star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 that went into remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty announced the cancer had returned, spread and was stage 4.

This week, she told People that doctors will be among the guests she speaks to, and that the podcast is encouraging her on her journey, calling it “invigorating” and saying it “helps me for sure.”

“When I’m working and when I’m creative, there’s no room for depression at all. It fuels me,” she said. “Working makes me so happy. Even my podcast producers were like, ‘Really? You’re going to do three episodes in one day? It’s a lot.’ And I was like, ‘I could do five in a day.’”

In “Let’s Be Clear,” Doherty will also take on her career in its entirety, from “what it was like for me to work with Michael Landon on ‘Little House (on the Prairie)’” to her experiences during “the ’90210’ days” as well as making the 1988 classic teen film “Heathers.”

“Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” will premiere on Wednesday, December 6.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.