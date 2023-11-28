Mother arrested for leaving 3-year-old home alone after night out drinking, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 23-year-old mother was arrested after admittedly leaving her child home alone, according to an arrest report.

The report states that Malaisha Madave arrived home on Fox Ridge Drive at around 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning after a night of drinking. After realizing she had forgotten her wallet, she left to retrieve it and returned an hour later to find her three-year-old boy missing.

Police arrived at the home at around 6:30 a.m. and took the mother to headquarters on Murfreesboro Pike. While there, police said she admitted to leaving the child home alone.

The three-year-old was located a mile away from home by a patrol officer in a parking lot. Police said the child was wearing pajamas and had no shoes on.

Madave was arrested on a child neglect charge and remains in custody on a $5,000 bond.

