Investigator: Pair charged with murdering Kentucky 4-year-old say it was an accident

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WHITLEY COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — The couple charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old Kentucky girl claim it was accidental.

The girl, Chloe Darnel, was found buried in a shallow grave earlier this month.

A relative, 24-year-old Brittany Slaughter, had custody of her. Police charged her and her boyfriend, Adam Hayes, 34, with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

In court on Monday, the lead investigator testified that the Williamsburg couple told police Chloe’s death was an accident.

They told officers that she had a habit of climbing a shelf and jumping off of it, and when she fell that way in August.

The pair said they didn’t call police because they were high, but said they did perform CPR.

Police said Slaughter helped them find Chloe’s body.

An autopsy will determine Chloe’s official cause of death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.