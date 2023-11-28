GOP impeachment effort against Philadelphia prosecutor lands before Democratic-majority court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is deliberating whether the Legislature can proceed with its impeachment trial against Philadelphia’s elected progressive prosecutor. The four Democratic and two Republican justices heard arguments on Tuesday. Philadelphia Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner is challenging Republican lawmakers’ attempt to remove him over what they say is misbehavior in office. The justices are weighing whether the courts or lawmakers should decide what constitutes misbehavior in office. They’re also considering whether a trial can proceed after the end of last year’s two-year legislative session. Krasner was impeached in November 2022. He was overwhelmingly reelected in 2021.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

