Formann scores 22, No. 7 Colorado uses a 38-3 run to pull away from Boston University 85-55

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann had 22 points and No. 7 Colorado used a 38-3 spurt starting late in the third quarter to pull away from Boston University 85-55 on Tuesday night. Trailing 50-47 with 2:27 left in the third, Colorado went on its spurt courtesy of the inside play of Quay Miller and Aaronette Vonleh, the driving of Jaylyn Sherrod and the outside shooting of Formann. Vonleh had 18 points, Miller added 12 and Sherrod finished with 14. Formann’s big night helped her become the 34th Colorado women’s player to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for a career. Caitlin Weimar had 16 and 12 rebounds for Boston.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.