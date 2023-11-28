Finland plans to close its entire border with Russia over migration concerns

HELSINKI (AP) — Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says Finland will close its entire border with Russia due to concerns over migration. Orpo made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday. Finland had only one remaining border checkpoint open, located in the Arctic, after the government closed seven others because of a surge in arrivals of migrants from the Middle East and Africa. Finland accuses Moscow of ushering the migrants toward the Finnish border to undermine the Nordic nation following its entry into NATO earlier this year.

