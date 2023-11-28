AG: Couple pleads guilty to stealing over $30,000 from Winton Woods booster club

By Fletcher Keel

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A couple accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a Winton Woods booster organization have both pled guilty, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

According to Yost, C. Michael and Nancy Trubl faced charges stemming from the misuse of the accounts of the Winton Woods Performing Arts Boosters within the Winton Woods City School District.

Officials say an investigation by the Charitable Law Section found that, between January 2017 and March 2022, while Nancy served as the organization’s unpaid elected treasurer, the couple withdrew “excess cash” from the organization’s bank account to pay personal bills, living expenses and personal purchases with a club credit card.

“They acted in concert to loot club coffers for their own financial gain,” said Yost, whose office is responsible for protecting and regulating the charitable sector, in a press release. “Bravo to my Charitable Law team for exposing their shameful deceit.”

Authorities say C. Michael pled guilty Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to one count of theft and one count of unauthorized use of property, both fourth-degrees felonies.

Nancy pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft, Yost said.

Yost says a restitution amount has yet been determined. Sentencing for the couple has been scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024.

