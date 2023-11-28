Activist who acknowledged helping flip police car during 2020 protest sentenced to 1 year in prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A well-known west Philadelphia activist who acknowledged having helped overturn a police car during 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to a year in prison. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Anthony Smith was sentenced Tuesday following a guilty plea in June to a federal charge of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder, which included aiding and abetting an arson. Smith told U.S. District Judge Juan Sánchez that his actions were “immature and emotional.” Prosecutors had called for the 30 months or more recommended in sentencing guidelines. Other co-defendants were sentenced earlier to far longer terms.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.