Woman rescued following excavation site collapse

SARASOTA COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A hunt for shark teeth turned awry for a woman in Sarasota County when an excavation site wall collapsed Friday night, trapping her under the debris.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:11 near River Road and Aucilla Drive.

Initial reports indicated a possible fall with a suspected leg injury.

Upon arrival, North Port Fire Rescue (NPFR) found a woman at the base of an excavation site where she was digging for shark teeth.

The digging at the base caused the wall to collapse, covering the woman for a short time.

Before first responders arrived, friends were able to free her from underneath the pile.

Firefighters had to conduct a low-angle rescue using ropes and a basket to safely haul the woman up to ground level.

The wall was nearly 12 feet tall, with water on the other side.

The Sarasota County Fire Department also responded and helped fly her out to an area hospital for further treatment.

According to NPFR, she was alert and oriented during the rescue.

