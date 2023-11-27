US Navy to discuss removing plane from environmentally sensitive Hawaii bay after it overshot runway

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Navy officials say they will discuss how they plan to remove a large aircraft from an environmentally sensitive Hawaii bay after it overshot a runway last week. The Navy has placed two temporary floating barriers around the P-8A aircraft at its resting spot in the shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay to prevent any potential fuel spill or other contaminants from polluting the ocean. Navy officials scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on salvage efforts. There were no injuries to the nine people who were on board the plane during the Nov. 20 incident.

