University of North Carolina shooting suspect found unfit for trial, sent to mental health facility

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina graduate student charged with fatally shooting his faculty adviser has been found unfit for trial after two mental evaluations. Tailei Qi is accused of killing associate professor Zijie Yan in a science building at the state’s flagship public university in August. Orange County Superior Court Judge Alyson Grine said Monday that two separate mental evaluations found Qi likely suffers from untreated schizophrenia. She has ruled that Qi will be committed to Central Regional Hospital in Butner for psychological treatment. Doctors will be required to notify the Orange County district attorney if his condition improves.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

