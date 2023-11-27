UCHealth and Justin Simmons partner in visit to Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth and All-Pro Broncos safety Justin Simmons have arranged a special visit to the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, November 27.

Kids ages 5-18 will have the opportunity to learn more about Simmons, ask him questions, show him how to play carpet ball and even engage with him in a game of dodgeball.

“We’re always excited when a world-class athlete makes time to engage with our young people. I know from my own experience that a visit like this can have a meaningful and lasting impact on youth.” James Sullivan, President and CEO of The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. on November 27 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 1455 S. Chelton Road, Colorado Springs.