Sandy Hook families offer to settle Alex Jones’ $1.5 billion legal debt for a minimum of $85 million
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
Families of children and educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have made an offer to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay only a fraction of the $1.5 billion in legal judgments they won against him. Lawyers for the families said in a recent filing in Jones’ bankruptcy case that they would accept at least $85 million over 10 years. The families were awarded the $1.5 billion in lawsuits against Jones for his calling the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax and for the threats and harassment they endured from Jones’ followers. Jones’ bankruptcy lawyer said in court Monday that the $85 million settlement offer was too high.