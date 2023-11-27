High stakes and glitz mark the vote in Paris for the 2030 World Expo host
By THOMAS ADAMSON
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — In a high-profile showdown, Rome, Busan, and Riyadh are the top contenders to host the next World Expo, in 2030, as the organizing body prepares to vote on Tuesday in Paris. With the stakes high, each city has escalated its campaign efforts. Rome has enlisted actor Russell Crowe, who appeared in a promotional video echoing his “Gladiator” persona, and has included plans for the world’s largest urban solar park in its bid. Busan, in South Korea, brought in K-pop heavyweights like BTS, while the Saudis have received support from French President Emmanuel Macron. Since they began in 1851, they have been the launchpad for innovations including the light bulb and the Ferris wheel.