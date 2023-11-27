Fremont Co. Sheriff says scammer is impersonating deputy

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) says a scammer is claiming to be a Fremont County deputy and telling people that they have a warrant out for their arrest.

The FCSO said they've been receiving calls recently from citizens reporting they have been contacted by this scammer.

The FCSO said this is definitely a scam and if you do have a warrant for your arrest, they will not call you or ask you to pay a fine over the phone.

If you do receive a call like this, report it to the sheriff's office.