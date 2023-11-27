EU border agency helping search for missing crew after cargo ship sinks off Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s border protection agency Frontex has joined the search for 12 crew members missing after a cargo ship sank in rough weather near the Greek island of Lesbos. Authorities said that a 40-year-old Egyptian was rescued while the body of another Egyptian crew member was recovered by a commercial vessel that was assisting in the search. The Comoros-flagged Raptor was transporting salt from Alexandria, Egypt, to Istanbul and issued a distress signal before the vessel sank on Sunday. Frontex sent a surveillance aircraft and a patrol boat to assist the Greek coast guard search.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.