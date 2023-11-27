Dog leaves animal shelter after two years, but still needs forever home

By WABC Staff

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — Patience and persistence paid off for an animal rescue worker who was determined to help one specific dog.

‘Red’ moved to a foster home on Saturday after a two-year wait.

Until now, Red had been living at the humane society in Newark. A woman who runs a dog rescue in Lyndhurst found him to be sweet and bubbly, so she made it her top priority to find him a home.

Red appears to be between four and six years old, so he still has a lot of good living left to do.

