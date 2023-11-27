Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders missed season finale at Utah with fracture in back, according to video

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders missed the season finale at Utah over the weekend due to a fracture in his back, according to a YouTube video posted by “Well Off Media.” The site is run by one of coach Deion Sanders’ children and has been tracking the Buffaloes with behind-the-scenes footage throughout the season. It’s unclear when Shedeur Sanders suffered the injury. He was sacked 52 times this season behind a struggling offensive line. Sanders threw for 3,230 yards to break the program’s single-season record of 3,200 set by Sefo Liufau in 2014.

