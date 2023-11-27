Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross no longer facing criminal charges, case diverted

By Connor Hills and Nick Sloan

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KMBC) — The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is no longer facing criminal charges after an application for diversion in his case was granted.

The 23-year-old was facing two charges for felony criminal damage and misdemeanor domestic battery.

On Monday, The Johnson County District Attorney’s office confirmed to KMBC 9 that a judge had formally diverted the criminal case against Ross on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

A diversion interrupts a case following a deal between the defendant and the prosecutor where the prosecutor either dismisses the charges entirely or does not bring any charges at all.

The young Chiefs wideout is currently on the NFL’s Commissioners Exempt List, meaning he’s not allowed to practice with the Chiefs or attend games.

It’s currently unclear if or when Ross will be removed from the list or what his future with Kansas City may look like. Before his legal trouble began, Ross was a feel-good training camp story in the team’s receiving room.

An affidavit was released in early November that provided new details on the events leading up to the arrest of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross was arrested by Shawnee police officers on Oct. 23 following a reported domestic disturbance.

A police report states a confrontation began when Ross allegedly discovered something on an unidentified woman’s phone that upset him. According to the affidavit, Ross then pushed the woman and threw multiple items at her.

A witness told police she witnessed the 23-year-old pushing the woman, while a second witness told officers he saw Ross scratch her car with a knife. Police later confirmed the damage to the vehicle.

