COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Today is one of the top shopping days of the year: Cyber Monday. Online shoppers are slated to spend big, with retailers estimated to bring in as much as $12 billion.

However, the convenient shopping tradition also allows scammers more opportunity to take advantage of shoppers. Experts say shoppers should use caution when shopping for holiday doorbusters.

Nationally, the Better Business Bureau found online scams are happening 33% more often compared to last year.

So, before you click 'purchase', consider these Cyber Monday safety tips.

According to the BBB, if the price tag seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Experts say scammers can create almost identical websites, but secure web addresses begin with 'h-t-t-p-s'.

“Number one, just urging consumers to take a breath, pause before you jump on that really good deal that's coming across the web. Try not to use those third party platforms, trying not to click on advertisements on social media, but going directly to the company's sites to ensure that it is a legitimate deal," Adah Rodriguez, VP of operations and development at the BBB of Southern Colorado, said.

They also recommend having the most up-to-date anti-virus software and purchasing items on a secure wifi.

Be sure to read the fine print and understand the return/exchange policy before you buy; store policies could change for Cyber Monday.

The BBB recommends people use credit cards for online shopping, not debit cards. If you do fall victim to a scam, credit card companies are more likely reimburse you.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is also helping out if you think you have been scammed.

They’ve created an online crime reporting portal where you can file a report.