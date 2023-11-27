As Trump’s fraud trial eyes his sweeping financial reports, executive says they’re not done anymore

NEW YORK (AP) — An executive of Donald Trump’s company says it no longer prepares the sweeping financial statements that New York state contends were full of deceptive numbers for years. Mark Hawthorn testified Monday at Trump’s New York civil fraud trial. Trump’s 2014 to 2021 financial statements are at the heart of state Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president. She says Trump and his company misled lenders and insurers by giving them financial statements that inflated his net worth. Trump denies any wrongdoing. Hawthorn says the Trump Organization now continues to prepare various audits and other financial reports specific to some of its components, but there’s no all-encompassing financial statement of the company.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.