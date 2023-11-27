Army veteran jumps into action after car crashes into front yard

By Hannah Cotter

PLAISTOW, New Hampshire (WMUR) — An Army veteran jumped into action after a car crashed into his front yard in Plaistow on Saturday.

Home surveillance video shows the moment a car went flying over a rock wall and crashed into a yard on Forrest Street in Plaistow.

The family said this isn’t the first time a car has ended up in their yard from this dangerous curve. This particular driver went over the rock wall and landed right between two trees.

Shane Johnson said he was sitting inside with family watching college football when he heard the screech of the tires.

“Run outside and see this woman, and the car is smoking,” he said.

The Army veteran immediately ran over to help and called 911.

“Everything I learned in the Army, (I) took into action, got her out the car with the head tilt, chin lift. Made sure she’s got an airway through her lungs and that she was breathing while I was on the phone with 911,” Johnson said.

The fire chief said firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene just minutes later.

The 40-year-old driver was flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for treatment.

There is no word yet on that driver’s condition or what may have led to the crash, but fire crews said she is expected to survive.

Johnson’s parents said there used to be a lot of crashes in their yard, which is why they put that rock wall up to begin with.

Johnson said he was thankful to be in the right place at the right time.

“It was just surreal,” he said. “Something that happened on Saturday watching football — it was the last thing I was expecting.”

